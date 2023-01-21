Morgan Stanley Raises CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $217.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CDW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.14.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after buying an additional 2,303,669 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CDW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after buying an additional 287,957 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 271,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,843,000 after buying an additional 261,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CDW by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 219,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

