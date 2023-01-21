Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NBR. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Nabors Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NBR opened at $177.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.74. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. Research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile



Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

