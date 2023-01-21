Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,557 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $374.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

