Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after buying an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

