Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $338.47.

Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

