Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.17. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.