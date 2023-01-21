Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has a market perform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.47.

NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $259.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

