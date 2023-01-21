Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.17.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

