Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.