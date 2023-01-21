Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $230.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NFLX. Societe Generale raised their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $338.47.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.17. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

