Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $250.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $338.47.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.