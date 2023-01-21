Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.172 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. Netflix also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.82 EPS.
Netflix Price Performance
Shares of NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Netflix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Netflix (NFLX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.