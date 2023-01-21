Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $54.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after buying an additional 60,289 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after buying an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after buying an additional 807,678 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nevro Trading Up 0.6 %

NVRO opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. Nevro has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Analysts expect that Nevro will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

