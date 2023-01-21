Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives $78.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.50 ($10.33) in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 140 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.60 ($12.61) to €11.80 ($12.83) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 139 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 125 to SEK 132 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Nordea Bank Abp ( OTCMKTS:NRDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

