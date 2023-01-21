Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $50,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.5 %

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

NSC stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.25. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

