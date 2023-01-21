Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 112,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Nucor worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $153.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

