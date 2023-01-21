NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) & Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Head-To-Head Analysis

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuScale Power and Brenmiller Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuScale Power N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A Brenmiller Energy $400,000.00 69.44 -$10.35 million N/A N/A

NuScale Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brenmiller Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuScale Power N/A -28.96% -12.75% Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares NuScale Power and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NuScale Power and Brenmiller Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuScale Power 0 2 3 0 2.60 Brenmiller Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NuScale Power presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.92%. Given NuScale Power’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NuScale Power is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

Summary

Brenmiller Energy beats NuScale Power on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs. NuScale Power Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale Power Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Fluor Enterprises, Inc.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of thermal energy storage systems based on technology that enables heat storage at high temperatures in crushed volcanic rock. Its TES system stores and dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam or hot air, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines in utility and industrial scale projects. The company markets its proprietary TES system under the name bGen. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was founded in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

