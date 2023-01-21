Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 48.68% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTLY. Mizuho raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

