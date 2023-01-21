onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $74.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Mizuho dropped their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Company Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

