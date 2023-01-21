Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $104.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.