Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,292,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,427 shares in the company, valued at $35,292,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,500 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $145.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.64 and a 52 week high of $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.