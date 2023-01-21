Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.88 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Generac by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $108.49 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

