Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.53. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

