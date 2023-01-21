Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 184 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.88.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $320.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

