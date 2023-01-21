Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 510 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 88.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ES stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.78.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

