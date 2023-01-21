Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in H&R Block by 394.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $37,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $37.44 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

