Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $42.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $51.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

