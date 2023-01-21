Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Given New C$6.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Orla Mining has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orla Mining by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

