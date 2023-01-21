Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 312.2% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after buying an additional 1,448,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after buying an additional 982,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 387.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after buying an additional 863,881 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

