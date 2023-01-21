Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 66.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 454.57%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.18.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.