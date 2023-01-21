Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $500,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 97,361 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TransMedics Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 384,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 327,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in TransMedics Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $362,437.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,642,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $362,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,563 shares of company stock valued at $7,764,321. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.69.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

