Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at $13,654,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,654,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,444,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $145.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

