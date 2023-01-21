Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $554,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $135.13 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

