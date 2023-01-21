Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) PT Raised to $39.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $7,941,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Recommended Stories

