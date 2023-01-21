Pennon Group Plc (PEGRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2778 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
PEGRY stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 950 ($11.59) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.86) to GBX 1,060 ($12.93) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.06) to GBX 1,040 ($12.69) in a research note on Tuesday.
Pennon Group Company Profile
Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.
