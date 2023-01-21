Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,620,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

