PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

PPG Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $131.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 53.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 64.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $22,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

