Precision Drilling Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.15 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $13.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.53. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.52. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.44 million.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

PDS opened at $85.50 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

