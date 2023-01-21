Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.23.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE PRU opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.89.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 90.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 42.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after buying an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 50.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

