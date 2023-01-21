Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aflac in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Aflac’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

NYSE:AFL opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

