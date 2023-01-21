Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.11.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 444.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 186.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,481,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

