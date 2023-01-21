Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KRP)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 47.75%. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Shares of KRP opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 508,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,526,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 413,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.62%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.