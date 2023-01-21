Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Cut by Capital One Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

