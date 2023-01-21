Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.73 EPS.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.53.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $185.33 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,351,699,000 after buying an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after acquiring an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.