Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for United Microelectronics Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Microelectronics in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%.

UMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UMC opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.47. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after buying an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 196,429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

