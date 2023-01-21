Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Morgan Stanley Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.99.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.2 %

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $96.24 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $162.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.