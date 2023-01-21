Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the healthcare conglomerate will earn $6.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.39. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.15 EPS.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share.
UnitedHealth Group Price Performance
NYSE UNH opened at $486.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $519.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $524.27. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
About UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.
