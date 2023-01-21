Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier ( TSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.63) by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion.

