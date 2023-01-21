Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EL. Barclays upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

Shares of EL stock opened at $267.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.64. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.