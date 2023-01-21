Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

BSM opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.07. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 69.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $432,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,372,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,070,450.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,468,000 after purchasing an additional 850,920 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,575,272 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 25.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 712,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 144,803 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

